MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,203 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.17% of MGP Ingredients worth $151,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 946.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $206,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,798 shares of company stock worth $908,324 in the last 90 days. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGPI opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.45. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.86.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $174.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.