MIB Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $453.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $356,338.13 and approximately $453.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00090802 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021650 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000128 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 430,942,576 coins and its circulating supply is 153,640,648 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.