Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 18,752.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762,270 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.23% of Micro Focus International worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth about $24,466,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 174,049 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

MFGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micro Focus International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of MFGP opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.47. Micro Focus International plc has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.