MicroBitcoin (MBC) Market Cap Achieves $1.04 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $23.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005161 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00041815 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

