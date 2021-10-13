Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $70.90

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.90 and last traded at $71.42, with a volume of 13152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $88.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.18.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

