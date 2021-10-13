Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.50 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP opened at $140.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.