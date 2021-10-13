Micromines (MICRO) Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Micromines has a total market cap of $67,781.11 and $1.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Micromines coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Micromines has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00063248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00117347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00074985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,529.11 or 0.99626472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.26 or 0.06203255 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Micromines

