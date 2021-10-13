Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.19% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $37,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MAA traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $194.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $197.50. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

