Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Gap Down to $25.81

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.81, but opened at $24.70. Midland States Bancorp shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 1,191 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSBI shares. Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $560.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 236,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

