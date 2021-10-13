MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Hits $3.74 on Top Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $40.31 million and $182,006.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00006527 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.75 or 0.00319026 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009636 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,782,604 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

