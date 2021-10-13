Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Shares of MIME traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.12. 13,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,925. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 116.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37. Mimecast has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $487,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 17,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $1,023,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,408 shares of company stock worth $12,214,028 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 172.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 393.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 983,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after acquiring an additional 973,404 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,382,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,137,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

