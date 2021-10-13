MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.52

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.52 and traded as low as $47.71. MinebeaMitsumi shares last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 449 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

