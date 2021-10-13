Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.81 and last traded at $32.01. Approximately 3,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 1,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

