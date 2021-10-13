Minter Network 24-Hour Volume Hits $8,363.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $8,363.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072227 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00063847 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00096397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00120012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00075574 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,875,477,816 coins and its circulating supply is 4,670,268,249 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

