MintMe.com Coin Price Hits $0.0075 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $9.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,364.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.05 or 0.06260112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.00310569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $592.59 or 0.01033028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00092890 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.59 or 0.00478678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.04 or 0.00340004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00300956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004888 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.