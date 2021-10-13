Mirror Protocol Price Reaches $2.82 on Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00004835 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $219.19 million and $25.69 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00116566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00074911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,963.51 or 0.99398314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.70 or 0.06162624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.