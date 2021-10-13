Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) 1-Day Volume Tops $74,140.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $21.71 or 0.00037342 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $27.00 million and $74,140.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00070467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00075593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00116728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,002.81 or 0.99770513 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.80 or 0.06190294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,243,599 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

