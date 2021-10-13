Mirrored Tesla Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be bought for approximately $825.12 or 0.01416415 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $27.80 million and approximately $44,232.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00119861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00075463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,469.85 or 1.00370675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,618.68 or 0.06211913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 33,696 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

