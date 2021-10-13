Mist Price Reaches $0.0752 on Major Exchanges (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $1.73 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00218201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00095236 BTC.

Mist Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

