MMOCoin Reaches Market Cap of $398,479.40 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $398,479.40 and $175.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

