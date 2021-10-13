Mogul Productions Hits 24-Hour Volume of $300,464.00 (STARS)

Mogul Productions (CURRENCY:STARS) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Mogul Productions has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $300,464.00 worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mogul Productions coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mogul Productions has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00072186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00078797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00118267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,368.09 or 0.99977123 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,582.66 or 0.06243614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mogul Productions

Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul . The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mogul Productions

