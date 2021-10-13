MonaCoin Price Tops $1.48 on Major Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $97.09 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,134.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,632.22 or 0.06247918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.36 or 0.00310243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.27 or 0.01029104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00092017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.00469126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.81 or 0.00331660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.85 or 0.00297328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004721 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.