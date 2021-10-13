Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to announce $98.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.60 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $59.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $363.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.30 million to $365.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $409.20 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $427.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth approximately $38,640,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after buying an additional 261,974 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,070,000 after buying an additional 161,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,371,000 after buying an additional 129,075 shares during the period. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter worth $6,071,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCRI stock opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.