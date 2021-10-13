Monero Classic (XMC) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $10,920.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.91 or 0.00471148 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

