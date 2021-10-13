MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.48 million and $1,059.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00101301 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 235,303,370 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.