Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Montage Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAUTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 38,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. Montage Gold has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $0.85.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

