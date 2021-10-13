Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Up to $10.49

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.78. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 429 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at $12,253,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at $8,120,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 268.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at $1,089,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth about $938,000. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.