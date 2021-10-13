Morgan Stanley Cuts Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target to $73.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of DCI stock remained flat at $$56.62 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,998. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Donaldson by 22.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

