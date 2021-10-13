Morgan Stanley Cuts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $87.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCAR. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.42.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.42. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
