Morgan Stanley Cuts REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $16.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after acquiring an additional 906,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 353.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 150,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,939,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,431,000 after acquiring an additional 38,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

