Morgan Stanley Cuts REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $16.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.
Shares of NYSE:REVG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.
In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after acquiring an additional 906,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 353.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 150,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,939,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,431,000 after acquiring an additional 38,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.
About REV Group
REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.
