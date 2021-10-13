Morgan Stanley Increases Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $36.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.99. 4,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.29. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

