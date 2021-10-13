Morgan Stanley Lowers Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to Underweight

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Avis Budget Group stock traded down $3.53 on Wednesday, hitting $149.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,022. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.26. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $154.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

