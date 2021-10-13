Morgan Stanley Lowers Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $138.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LECO. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.83.

Shares of LECO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.85. 746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,932. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $143.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 14,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 46.7% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

