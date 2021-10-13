Morgan Stanley Trims Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Target Price to $391.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $391.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

MLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.85.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $347.67. 4,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,753. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $239.70 and a 52-week high of $391.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.10.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

