Morpheus Labs Price Reaches $0.0529 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $23.36 million and approximately $431,937.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00043796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.81 or 0.00207173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00092678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

MITX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 441,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

