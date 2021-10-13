MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $11.19

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $11.52. MorphoSys shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. Analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 138,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the period. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

