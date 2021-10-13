Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCBI opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

