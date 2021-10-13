MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 257.7% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MPXOF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 17,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,816. MPX International has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

MPX International Company Profile

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

