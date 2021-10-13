MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.94. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $64.78 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 121.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $38,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.