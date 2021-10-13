MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $501.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report $501.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $504.00 million and the lowest is $496.58 million. MSCI reported sales of $425.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.43.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $595.25 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $667.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

