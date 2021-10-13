mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Market Capitalization Tops $11.18 Million (MTA)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $11.18 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00044711 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.65 or 0.00215329 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00094915 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

