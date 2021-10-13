mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Market Capitalization Tops $11.18 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $11.18 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00044711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.65 or 0.00215329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00094915 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

