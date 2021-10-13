mStable USD (MUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.66 million and approximately $174,102.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,305.39 or 1.00037842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00060292 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00049963 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001308 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.05 or 0.00504595 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.