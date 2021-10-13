MTY Food Group (MTYFF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS: MTYFF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/12/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$73.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – MTY Food Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a C$71.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$65.00.

10/7/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTYFF stock opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38. MTY Food Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

