MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Cut to “Reduce” at Veritas Investment Research

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTY. National Bankshares increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on MTY Food Group to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$72.75.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock traded down C$0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$64.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,461. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$37.09 and a twelve month high of C$72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$67.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

