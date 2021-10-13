Multiplier Reaches Market Cap of $421,183.43 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $421,183.43 and $16,723.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00071853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00121651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00075547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,064.41 or 1.00410329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.94 or 0.06253015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

