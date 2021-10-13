Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.01. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $32.73.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

