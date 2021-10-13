MurAll (PAINT) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One MurAll coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MurAll has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $122,500.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MurAll has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00044548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.92 or 0.00217271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00095306 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,008,514,216 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

