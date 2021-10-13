Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,825 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.55% of Myriad Genetics worth $84,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after buying an additional 512,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,054,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Langer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $1,042,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,563.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,212 shares of company stock worth $10,404,146. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.