Myriad (XMY) Market Cap Achieves $6.07 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Myriad has a market cap of $6.07 million and $5,370.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Myriad has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,801,829,000 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

