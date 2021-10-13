MyWish (WISH) Market Capitalization Tops $1.85 Million

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, MyWish has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges. MyWish has a market cap of $1.85 million and $148.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00043971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00208403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00093118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

